Expand / Collapse search

Iran war causing pain at the pump; 7th U.S. service member dies | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 8, 2026 5:34pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the U.S. war with Iran causing pain at the pump, to the partial government shutdown affecting travelers across the country, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 8.

1. Gas prices jump 56 cents in one week 

Featured

U.S. war in Iran triggers massive spike in Phoenix-area gas prices
article

U.S. war in Iran triggers massive spike in Phoenix-area gas prices

Phoenix gas prices have surged by an average of 56 cents per gallon in just one week, with local averages hitting $4.10 as of March 8.

2. Travel troubles: Partial shutdown leading to hours-long security lines

Featured

Partial DHS shutdown causing TSA shortages, concerns among travelers at major airports
article

Partial DHS shutdown causing TSA shortages, concerns among travelers at major airports

 

3. Police investigating reported armed robbery at Phoenix home

Featured

Man allegedly tied up, held at gunpoint at Phoenix home
article

Man allegedly tied up, held at gunpoint at Phoenix home

A man was allegedly tied up and held at gunpoint during a home invasion near 26th and Montebello Avenues Saturday night.

4. Another U.S. service member dies from injuries in attacks

Featured

7th US service member dies in war with Iran, Pentagon says
article

7th US service member dies in war with Iran, Pentagon says

A seventh U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained during Iran’s initial wave of attacks across the Middle East, the Pentagon said Sunday. 

5. New supreme leader to succeed the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Featured

Iran names new supreme leader
article

Iran names new supreme leader

A U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained in an Iranian attack on American troops in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. military said.

A look at your weather for the week

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/8/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/8/26

Temperatures climbed on Sunday, but a new storm system will move in on Monday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on how this will bring cooler weather before a high pressure system brings another round of warm temperatures. 

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews