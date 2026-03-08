Iran war causing pain at the pump; 7th U.S. service member dies | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the U.S. war with Iran causing pain at the pump, to the partial government shutdown affecting travelers across the country, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 8.
1. Gas prices jump 56 cents in one week
Phoenix gas prices have surged by an average of 56 cents per gallon in just one week, with local averages hitting $4.10 as of March 8.
2. Travel troubles: Partial shutdown leading to hours-long security lines
3. Police investigating reported armed robbery at Phoenix home
A man was allegedly tied up and held at gunpoint during a home invasion near 26th and Montebello Avenues Saturday night.
4. Another U.S. service member dies from injuries in attacks
A seventh U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained during Iran’s initial wave of attacks across the Middle East, the Pentagon said Sunday.
5. New supreme leader to succeed the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
A U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained in an Iranian attack on American troops in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. military said.
A look at your weather for the week
Temperatures climbed on Sunday, but a new storm system will move in on Monday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on how this will bring cooler weather before a high pressure system brings another round of warm temperatures.
