Iran war causing pain at the pump; 7th U.S. service member dies | Nightly Roundup

article

From the U.S. war with Iran causing pain at the pump, to the partial government shutdown affecting travelers across the country, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 8.

1. Gas prices jump 56 cents in one week

Featured article

2. Travel troubles: Partial shutdown leading to hours-long security lines

Featured article

3. Police investigating reported armed robbery at Phoenix home

Featured article

4. Another U.S. service member dies from injuries in attacks

Featured article

5. New supreme leader to succeed the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Featured article

A look at your weather for the week

Get the Full Forecast