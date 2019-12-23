As Christmas approaches, some shoppers are making last-minute holiday shopping runs

Some shoppers in the Valley took advantage of the dry weather on Monday to make last-minute holiday shopping runs.

At Chandler Fashion Square, thousands of shoppers gathered for holiday shopping. There were some who say they love the rush, while others got in and got out.

Then, there are some who have no idea what they wanted.

"It’s just a little bit stressful," said one shopper.

Jennifer Campbell, a spokesperson for Chandler Fashion Square, says this is what they work towards all year.

"We expect to see around 50,000 people today here," said Campbell. "Tomorrow, around 30,000. Yesterday, we saw 30,000 to 40,000, so it’s busy."

At the mall, FOX 10's Bailey Miller met many husbands who were looking for the perfect gift for their spouse.

Advertisement

"This year -- well I don’t want to tell then, because if she watches this, she will know, but she is easy to shop for," said Don Francis. "I knows what she likes."

However, it's not as easy for some. One mother-and-daughter duo said they were at the mall for an hour and a half.

Chandler Fashion Square is open until 10:00 p.m., and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.