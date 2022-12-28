As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona

Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl.

The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.

After Southwest canceled TCU fan Will McDougal's flight, he was forced to consider other options.

"We were looking at other airlines, but you know, it’s literally over 15-hundred dollars round trip per person," said McDougal. "And so we were like…well, you know what? Let’s just get into the car tomorrow."

Now, after hours in the car driving from San Antonio, he's nearly here in Phoenix.

"We are now in Deming, New Mexico," McDougal said. "Yeah, I’ve never heard of that before."

Sparked by weather and technology issues, Southwest canceled thousands of flights this week, throwing massive curveballs into holiday plans and trips.

It's impacting travel for fans coming to the Fiesta Bowl, an event that has generated over $3 billion to Phoenix's economy in the past 13 years, filling hundreds of hotel rooms and accommodating thousands of fans.

"I got a text message saying your flights are canceled, and I was like, my flight isn’t for three days!" said David and Karly Bobo, TCU fans.

TCU Hall of Famer David Bobo and his wife, Karly, were booked for a flight when they had to make a detour.

"We just decided to make a road trip of it Griswold style, and it’s been great!" Bobo said.

Their trip included massive winds out of Amarillo, Texas and a quick trip to see Billy the Kid's gravesite.

"We were like, why not add fun stops along the way?" Karly said.

The Bobos say they've hear plenty of stories of TCU fans driving from all over to make the game.

"There’s still so many friends, family of ours that are finding a way to make it here," said David.

"Someone said like, ‘Hey I’m coming from Nashville, I have two seats! Let me know if you want me to pick you up!’ to just like strangers!" said Karly.

Regardless of Saturday's score, it will be a trip the family likely won't forget.

"I wouldn’t change it, I really think this is going to be a fun time," said David.

The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will advance to the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

