Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport seeing dozens of flight cancellations and delays

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's website is showing many delayed and canceled flights on Dec. 26.

According to the website, at least 50 flights departing from Sky Harbor were canceled or delayed in a time period between 8:30 a.m. to around 1:25 p.m.

The website also shows one flight - Southwest flight 757 - from Phoenix to Portland delayed to 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 26 from its original departure time of 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Big winter storm affecting air travel

On Southwest Airlines' website, officials say Winter Storm Elliott has impacted travel, and that a system-wide waiver is in place through Jan. 2, 2023.

"Customers holding any Southwest reservation from Sunday, December 25 through Monday, January 2, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge," read a portion of the website.

On Alaska Airlines' website, officials wrote on Dec. 25 that they are experiencing many cancelations due to "out-of-place aircraft and crews," as a result of a winter ice storm that impacted the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 23. The airline has extended a travel waiver through Jan. 7, 2023.

The flights that have been either canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor were headed to a number of cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Maui, Reno, San Diego, San Francisco, and St. Louis.

Across the country, the Associated Press is reporting that some 3,410 domestic and international flights were canceled on as of the afternoon of Dec. 26, according to the tracking site FlightAware. The site said Southwest Airlines had 2,497 cancellations — about 60% of its scheduled flights and about 10 times as many as any other major U.S. carrier.

My flight is affected! What should I do?

Officials with Southwest Airlines say they are experiencing high call volumes, and travelers who do not have plans to travel in the next 72 hours should wait to call if they can, or use the airline's self-service digital tools.

Officials with Alaska Airlines are encouraging travelers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

