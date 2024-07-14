Expand / Collapse search
Assassination attempt on Trump; reptile rescued from highway storm drain: this week's top stories

By
Published  July 14, 2024 3:36pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Attempted assassination of Trump; bodies found in AZ | Crime Files

From Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, to a missing Mohave County man being found dead, here are this week's top stories.

1. Trump injured but 'fine' after assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Trump injured but 'fine' after assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally
Trump injured but 'fine' after assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

The shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

2. Mark Cuban asked ChatGPT who should be president after the first debate — here’s what it said

Mark Cuban asked ChatGPT who should be president after the first debate — here’s what it said
Mark Cuban asked ChatGPT who should be president after the first debate — here’s what it said

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban fed the first presidential debate transcript between Joe Biden and Donald Trump into OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Here's who it thinks should be president.

3. Shots fired at Trump; here’s what microphones picked up

Shots fired at Trump; here’s what microphones picked up
Shots fired at Trump; here’s what microphones picked up

Former President Donald Trump was apparently shot at a Pennsylvania rally. Here’s what stage microphone appeared to pick up.

4. Reptile rescued from storm drain on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

Reptile rescued from storm drain on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
Reptile rescued from storm drain on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

If you were driving along the Loop 101 in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning, you may have witnessed an unusual scene.

5. Missing Mohave County man found dead

Missing Mohave County man found dead
Missing Mohave County man found dead

A man who was last seen on July 3 in Mohave County has been found dead.

6. 2 bodies found inside a parked car near a Phoenix steakhouse, PD says

2 bodies found inside a parked car near a Phoenix steakhouse, PD says
2 bodies found inside a parked car near a Phoenix steakhouse, PD says

A man and a woman were found dead inside a car near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

7. Marijuana sold in Arizona recalled, may be contaminated with pesticide

Marijuana sold in Arizona recalled, may be contaminated with pesticide
Marijuana sold in Arizona recalled, may be contaminated with pesticide

A certain type of marijuana sold in Arizona is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a pesticide. Here's what you should know.

8. Search teams looking for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger

Search teams looking for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger
Search teams looking for missing Phoenix teen Jessica Holtzinger

Thirteen-year-old Jessica Holtzinger has been missing for 20 days as of Sunday and her father, teachers and community members are combing the entire Valley searching for her.

9. $1.2M worth of fentanyl seized in Mesa, 3 arrested

$1.2M worth of fentanyl seized in Mesa, 3 arrested
$1.2M worth of fentanyl seized in Mesa, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after more than $1.2 million worth of fentanyl was seized during a drug bust near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

10. Kroger and Albertsons release list of stores to be divested in proposed acquisition

Kroger and Albertsons release list of stores to be divested in proposed acquisition
Kroger and Albertsons release list of stores to be divested in proposed acquisition

A list of stores to be divested as a result of a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertson's was released by Kroger. The proposed acquisition is in litigation by the FTC and several state attorney's general for anticompetitive practices.