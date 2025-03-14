ASU among universities under federal DEI investigation

article

The Brief Arizona State is being investigated by the Education Department for alleged racial discrimination. ASU is among 45 universities accused of engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.



More than 50 universities, including Arizona State, are being investigated for alleged racial discrimination as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Department of Education announced on March 14 that its Office for Civil Rights opened investigations into 51 universities.

ASU is among 45 universities accused of engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs. The colleges face scrutiny over ties to the PhD Project.

Six other universities are under investigation for alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation.

Related article

"The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. "The agency has already launched Title VI investigations into institutions where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported and Title IX investigations into entities which allegedly continue to allow sex discrimination; today’s announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes. Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment."

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the state had joined a federal lawsuit filed against the Trump administration to stop the dismantling of the Education Department.

Earlier this week, Department of Education officials announced it would lay off nearly 50% of its staff.