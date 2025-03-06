ASU and MLB team up to offer players online diplomas and degrees

The Brief MLB players can earn their diplomas or degrees through ASU while taking online courses. School work can be completed in any state, making it easier for the players' schedules while on the road. ASU says through partnerships, all the costs will be covered.



Arizona State University is teaming up with Major League Baseball to help its players outside the field when it comes to education.

The partnership allows players to brush up on their skills in the classroom and reach their academic goals.

What we know:

"That's what makes this special. Most universities can't deal with or do as much with someone like this coming out of a high school diploma. We can do the full spectrum," said ASU Executive Vice President Dr. Christopher Howard.

This partnership will offer professional athletes to pursue online education in any state.

Through ASU and its partners, all education costs will be covered.

"Well, they study everything. Some are doing high school diplomas and getting those taken care of, some are focusing on the humanities, some are focusing on STEM, some are focusing on business. We're open for business for everything," Dr. Howard said.

Big picture view:

Chris Young, a veteran MLB player, can relate first-hand. He graduated in 2021 with a degree in business administration through online ASU classes.

"What I think that Chris Young was looking into was self-betterment, self-improvement, self-actualization, and he realized that, you know, when he was trying to find it on his own, let's make it available to all the players, even those who don't know they actually want it. But at the end of the day, you can't play baseball forever. You always have your education," Dr. Howard said. "That stays with you forever."

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 27: Chris Young #24 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from first base during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Expand

He says owners, players and managers see this opportunity as a leap forward for athletes.

There are a broad range of programs offered to current and veteran baseball players. There's also the option for those who prefer to learn in Spanish.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about the partnership.