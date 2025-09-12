ASU opens new residence hall to encourage creativity

The Brief Arizona State University has opened a new residence hall specifically for first-year students in creative majors. The Herberger Residence Hall is designed with creative spaces, including a dance studio, art galleries, and a paper printing space. The new building is located near the Design School, the School of Music, and Dance and Theatre.



Arizona State University has a new residence hall geared toward a specific major, allowing for creative students to thrive and grow.

"I know our students are going to thrive because of the creative spaces we've built for them," said an ASU representative.

Big picture view:

Herberger Residence Hall is a brand-new space geared toward very creative first-year students.

"More than 800 students have moved into the building. It's incredibly modern for a large dining hall, with modern amenities," said an ASU representative.

The building is located between Mill and Myrtle avenues, near the Design School, School of Music, Dance and Theatre, fine arts galleries, and ASU Gammage.

Dig deeper:

"There's an outdoor gallery where they can put their setup outdoors," the representative said. "These are the most creative students on our campus, so we want to give them a space where they can flourish and feel at home."

The space itself includes suite-style rooms and a gallery space for students.

"They have so many opportunities to be creative," the representative said. "There's a dance studio that looks out into the open. It's mirrored, and our dancing students can go in there and practice, be creative."

Being creative is what it's all about, encouraging these students to find what they're passionate about and to reach for the stars.

"There's also a paper printing space for students to come in and incredibly visual spaces," the representative said. "Students who will be learning will be able to get jobs in entertainment, become event coordinators, and be creating incredible sound and visual spaces. We take great pride in teaching our students the skills for them to thrive."