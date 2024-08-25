Expand / Collapse search

ASU professor accused of killing his wife; Trump visits Glendale: this week's top stories

Published  August 25, 2024 3:25pm MST
Week in Review
Road rage in Mesa; ASU professor arrested | Crime Files

From a shocking road rage shooting in Mesa captured on a Tesla's camera, to an ASU professor being accused of murdering his wife in Scottsdale, here are this week's top stories.

1. ASU professor accused of shooting and killing his wife, Scottsdale Police say

A man who is identified as an ASU professor shot and killed his wife in Scottsdale on Saturday night, the police department said.

2.  Donald Trump schedules Arizona rally in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena

Former President Donald Trump is back in the Grand Canyon State for a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday evening, as announced by Turning Point Action.

3. Arizona father loses job after detainment video goes viral. He called 911 to report his child missing

The Mesa father who was detained after calling 911 to report his daughter was kidnapped has lost his job after video of the incident went viral on social media.

4. Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

A 39-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled off the side of a cliff on Aug. 16 in Yavapai County. Her family is remembering her for her bright personality and love for the outdoors.

5. Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting indicted by grand jury: Arizona AG

The county attorney for Apache County is accused of several felonies, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

6. Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at Arizona campaign rally | 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale took place one day after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

7. Police: Tempe Town Lake drowning victim was a 20-year-old ASU student

Police identified the man recovered from Tempe Town Lake on Friday as a 20-year-old student at Arizona State University in the third drowning incident at the lake since June 18.

8. Shocking road rage shooting in Mesa captured on Tesla panel camera leads to arrest

Shots were fired at a car with an East Valley family inside at the intersection of McKellips and Higley Roads.

9. Truck driver who was on TikTok sentenced to prison for causing deadly I-10 crash: MCAO

A truck driver who authorities say was watching TikTok videos when he caused a deadly crash along Interstate 10 in Chandler has been sentenced to prison.

10. Two 8-year-old boys reported missing in northern Arizona found safe

Authorities say two 8-year-old boys who were reported missing in northern Arizona have been found safe.