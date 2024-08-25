ASU professor accused of killing his wife; Trump visits Glendale: this week's top stories

From a shocking road rage shooting in Mesa captured on a Tesla's camera, to an ASU professor being accused of murdering his wife in Scottsdale, here are this week's top stories.

1. ASU professor accused of shooting and killing his wife, Scottsdale Police say

2. Donald Trump schedules Arizona rally in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena

3. Arizona father loses job after detainment video goes viral. He called 911 to report his child missing

4. Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

5. Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting indicted by grand jury: Arizona AG

6. Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at Arizona campaign rally | 2024 Election

7. Police: Tempe Town Lake drowning victim was a 20-year-old ASU student

8. Shocking road rage shooting in Mesa captured on Tesla panel camera leads to arrest

9. Truck driver who was on TikTok sentenced to prison for causing deadly I-10 crash: MCAO

10. Two 8-year-old boys reported missing in northern Arizona found safe