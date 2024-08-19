Expand / Collapse search

ASU professor accused of murder; firefighters injured in Mesa house fire | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  August 19, 2024 7:51pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Professor accused of murder; Gen Z voters sound off | Nightly Roundup

From an ASU professor being accused of killing his wife at their Scottsdale home, to a roof collapsing on Mesa firefighters, here are tonight's top stories.

1. ASU professor accused of shooting and killing his wife, Scottsdale Police say

ASU professor accused of shooting and killing his wife, Scottsdale Police say
ASU professor accused of shooting and killing his wife, Scottsdale Police say

A man who is identified as an ASU professor shot and killed his wife in Scottsdale on Saturday night, the police department said.

2. Several firefighters injured after burning home's roof collapsed in Mesa

Several firefighters injured after burning home's roof collapsed in Mesa
Several firefighters injured after burning home's roof collapsed in Mesa

Firefighters escaped from a burning Mesa home when its roof collapsed as crews were working to put out a fire on Monday afternoon.

3. Truck driver who was on TikTok sentenced to prison for causing deadly I-10 crash: MCAO

Truck driver who was on TikTok sentenced to prison for causing deadly I-10 crash: MCAO
Truck driver who was on TikTok sentenced to prison for causing deadly I-10 crash: MCAO

A truck driver who authorities say was watching TikTok videos when he caused a deadly crash along Interstate 10 in Chandler has been sentenced to prison.

4. Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff
Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

A 39-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled off the side of a cliff on Aug. 16 in Yavapai County. Her family is remembering her for her bright personality and love for the outdoors.

5. 2024 Election: Gen Z voters will play a major role in this year's presidential race

2024 Election: Gen Z voters will play a major role in this year's presidential race
2024 Election: Gen Z voters will play a major role in this year's presidential race

Nearly 40 million Gen Zers will be eligible to vote in November, and experts are predicting the diverse and politically active generation will have a major impact on the election.