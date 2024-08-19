ASU professor accused of murder; firefighters injured in Mesa house fire | Nightly Roundup

From an ASU professor being accused of killing his wife at their Scottsdale home, to a roof collapsing on Mesa firefighters, here are tonight's top stories.

1. ASU professor accused of shooting and killing his wife, Scottsdale Police say

2. Several firefighters injured after burning home's roof collapsed in Mesa

3. Truck driver who was on TikTok sentenced to prison for causing deadly I-10 crash: MCAO

4. Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

5. 2024 Election: Gen Z voters will play a major role in this year's presidential race