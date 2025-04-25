ASU professor arrested for alleged child sex crimes

The Brief Shiyou Wu, an ASU professor, was arrested for alleged child sex crimes. Police say Wu sent a sexual photo to an undercover officer who was posing as a teenager. ASU says Wu has been placed on administrative leave.



An Arizona State University professor accused of arranging for sexual relations with an undercover officer posing as a teenager was arrested.

What we know:

According to court documents, Shiyou Wu sent a sexual photo to an undercover Chandler Police officer on a dating app.

"The photos used in this investigation are of myself, they have been altered utilizing age regression," the officer said in court documents.

When Wu and the undercover officer arranged to meet up on April 18, Wu was arrested. He's accused of child sex trafficking and aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Shiyou Wu

Dig deeper:

Wu is listed on ASU's website as an associate professor at the School of Social Work.

"Shiyou Wu has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from accessing campus or engaging in any Arizona State University activities while the university undertakes action in accordance with Arizona Board of Regents and ASU policy," the university said in a statement to FOX 10. "As this matter involves an active personnel matter, we are unable to offer additional comment at this time."