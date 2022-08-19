Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:43 AM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI

The outfielder was arrested more than a year after he was arrested in a domestic violence incident in Sandy Springs.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and a traffic charge, according to Gwinnett County Jail records.

Ozuna was arrested by police in Norcross, booked and released on Friday, according to the jail.

Ozuna's booking sheet also showed he was cited for failure to maintain lane.

20f980c4-OZUNA

Marcel Ozuna

This is not Ozuna's first run-in with police in metro Atlanta. Ozuna was charged with battery for an incident in 2021 involving his wife. 

Ozuna was originally charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation. Charges were later reduced to battery and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE SHOWS BRAVES PLAYER GRABBING WIFE'S NECK

In 2021, the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Major League Baseball suspended Ozuna retroactively for 20 games after the 2021 season, making him free to return in 2022. 

Ozuna hasn't started games recently for the Braves. In 107 games he's batting .214.

Before Ozuna's legal trouble and on-field struggles, the Braves signed Ozuna to a $65 million, four-year contract. The Braves have not responded to Ozuna's recent arrest.