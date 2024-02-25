Cam Newton 'brawl' at Atlanta 7v7 football game caught on camera

article

Former NFL star Cam Newton was caught on tape fending off a group of men during a 7v7 All-Star event in Atlanta over the weekend.

A video circulating the internet shows the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback holding his ground at the Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy on Sunday. His 7v7 team, C1N, was there playing in a football league that enters tournaments all around the U.S.

In the video, Newton was briefly seen standing under a pop-up tent before someone shoved him into a fence. Several other people jumped in – some to throw punches, others to break up the fight. It's not clear what led to the altercation.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, the team posted a video to Instagram celebrating their win.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information. They have declined to comment at this time.

This story was reported from Atlanta.