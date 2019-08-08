Atlanta mayor imposes nightly ban on scooters, e-bikes

article

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has directed city officials to put a nighttime ban on scooters and electronic bikes.

Bottoms told the Department of City Planning to implement a daily citywide No Ride Zone from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. No devices will be rentable during this time frame.

The nighttime ban goes into effect on Friday.

“It is evident that immediate action is necessary to keep Atlanta’s residents and visitors safe,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Sadly, we have seen a pattern in the recent and tragic fatalities involving scooters – they all occurred after sunset. Having a variety of mobility options is critical to any city, but safety must be our top priority. This nighttime ban, while we continue to develop further long-term measures, will ensure the safest street conditions for scooter riders, motorists, cyclists, those in wheelchairs and pedestrians.”

The ban comes after a fourth scooter-related death this year in metro Atlanta. It happened Tuesday morning in East Point.

Police said a driver in a truck was passing through the intersection of Norman Berry Drive and Semmes Street when a scooter rider ran the red light. Officials said the driver tried to swerve but couldn't avoid hitting the man.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.