Atlanta mom accused of shooting son during fight over video games

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jaquana-Butler.jpg article

ATLANTA - An Atlanta mother is in custody, accused of shooting her teenage son during an argument over a video game console.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded Thursday at around 10:20 p.m. to a home on the 1000 blocks of Sparks Street SW after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the boy to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not shared an update on his condition.

Investigators say they quickly identified the shooter as 31-year-old Jaquana Butler, the victim's mother.

Officials say their preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting happened while Butler and her son argued over a video game console. During the fight, police say Bulter pulled out a gun and shot her son multiple times.

Butler is now at the Fulton County Jail. She's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.