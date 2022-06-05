Atlanta rapper Trouble dies suddenly, Def Jam says

article

An Atlanta rapper has died suddenly, according to a popular hip hop record label.

Def Jam Recordings confirmed artist Trouble died, posting an image of the rapper on Instagram, accompanied by a brief statement.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the cause of his sudden death.

Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was from Atlanta and released his debut mixtape in 2011, including the song "Bussin'" which has more than 2.7 million views on YouTube.

JUDGE: ATTORNEY CAN REPRESENT YSL RAPPER YOUNG THUG IN RICO CASE

In the years since, he's collaborated with other Atlanta-area talent including Quavo, a member of the group Migos, 2 Chainz and Jeezy.

JUDGE DENIES BOND FOR YSL RAPPER YOUNG THUG OVER RICO CHARGE

Advertisement

He released two albums with producer Mike WiLL Made-It, famous for producing music with other Atlanta natives such as Gucci Mane, Future, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz and Ludacris.