Attorney: Arizona death row inmate dead from coronavirus

A death row inmate became the third prisoner in Arizona prisons to die from the coronavirus.

A federal public defender whose office represented Alfonso Raymond Salazar says the inmate died Thursday at a hospital from complications of COVID-19.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is examining Salazar’s death and hasn’t yet determined a cause of death. The Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry didn’t immediately return a call Thursday evening seeking comment.

Salazar was sentenced to die in the 1986 killing of 83-year-old Sara Kaplan in Pima County.

Alfonso Salazar (Arizona Department of Corrections)

Before being taken to the hospital on April 21, Salazar was housed at the Florence prison, It accounts for 35 of the 50 cases of the coronavirus cases in state prisons.

Salazar was the first Arizona death row inmate to die from the virus, and federal public defender Dale Baich said seven other death row prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.

