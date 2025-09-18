The Brief The family of a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide is suing the creators of ChatGPT, claiming the AI encouraged his death. Attorneys allege the technology coached the teenager for months on suicide methods and critiqued his previous attempts. The case is expected to have a significant impact on how the legal system treats artificial intelligence technology.



Growing concerns are surrounding artificial intelligence technology after attorneys claimed a teen died by suicide after being encouraged by ChatGPT.

The case is calling into question some of the "guardrails" put in place by tech companies.

"ChatGPT encouraged Adams' darkest thoughts and pushed him forward," said Matthew Raine in tearful testimony to Congress. His 16-year-old son, Adam Raine, died by suicide, and his family’s attorneys allege it followed "months of encouragement" from ChatGPT.

What we know:

The family is now taking legal action against the creators of the AI technology.

Arizona attorney Josh Kolsrud, who is not part of the case but has read the entire complaint, said, "Whatever happens in this case, it’s going to change how the law treats AI."

The backstory:

The complaint alleges that over seven months, the technology transformed from a homework helper into a close confidant, isolating Adam from real-world relationships while coaching and encouraging a suicide plan.

"Every time that he attempted suicide he would come back, talk to ChatGPT about what he did right, what he did wrong and ChatGPT would then critique what he did," Kolsrud said.

He argues that the technology within ChatGPT, which is designed to maximize engagement by agreeing with the user, can result in troubling outcomes.

"Its programming literally requires ChatGPT to be agreeable to that topic," Kolsrud said. "So in this case, it is encouraging the user to look into, and actually commit suicide."

Nathaniel Bush, a clinical director at Cornerstone Healing Center, said using AI as a therapy tool is risky, especially for teens. "Human therapists provide evidence-based treatment, nuanced support, and crisis planning, none of which AI can replicate," Bush said.

He advises parents to take an active role in their children's online lives. "Talk openly with your children over your technology use, definitely monitor online behavior, and know what platforms they are engaging with," Bush said.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

