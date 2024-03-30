This new robot will dress like a fox and coyote to scare off birds in Alaska

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
11
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

This new robot will dress like a fox and coyote to scare off birds in Alaska

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published  March 30, 2024 1:45pm MST
Alaska
FOX TV Stations
396e9b13- article

Aurora the robot (Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - A new robot named Aurora has been hired to help ward off wildlife and migratory birds at an Alaska airport.

According to the state’s Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Aurora is built for a variety of tasks, including climbing rocks and stairs while dancing and flashing green lights. Those moves are meant to imitate predators like foxes and coyotes to keep birds and other wildlife from hanging out near the Fairbanks airport and runways.

Aurora is headless and about the size of a labrador retriever. She was designed by longtime Alaska DOT employee Andrea Deppner and inspired by the beautiful dancing ribbons of light in the sky known as the aurora borealis, or Alaska’s northern lights.

"The sole purpose of this is to act as a predator and allow for us to invoke that response in wildlife without having to use other means," Ryan Marlow, a program manager for Alaska DOT, told legislators last week.

READ MORE: United Airlines CEO addresses string of incidents, tells passengers carrier is safe

Other ideas for wildlife mitigation included using drones to spray repellents like grape juice, but those plans were rejected in favor of robot Aurora.

Robot-featured-1.jpg

Robot Aurora climbing stairs (Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)

Last year, there were 92 animal strikes near airports across Alaska, including 10 in Fairbanks, according to an Federal Aviation Administration database.

Most strikes resulted in no damage to the aircraft, but Marlow said the encounters can be expensive and dangerous in the rare instance when a bird is sucked into an engine, potentially causing a crash.

An AWACS jet crashed in 1995 when it hit a flock of geese, killing 24 people at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage.

The robot from Boston Dynamics cost about $70,000 and was paid for with a federal grant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 