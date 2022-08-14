Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 12:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
7
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 11:37 AM MST until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 1:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:08 PM MDT until SUN 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:48 PM MDT until SUN 4:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

Published 
Updated 11:28AM
Gas Prices
Associated Press
Gas Prices Rise On Record High Oil Costs article

SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 27: A gas pump pumps fuel into a car at a Shell service station June 27, 2005 in San Franisco, California. Oil prices reached a record high today, closing at $60.54 a barrel on traders? concerns about strong demand and potential

Expand

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past three weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

CHECK OUT LATEST GAS PRICES

"The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels," Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

LATEST HOUSTON AREA NEWS

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 