AZ child murders: State senator says tragedies 'could have been avoided'

The Brief State Sen. Carine Werner said she is preparing for a closed-door meeting that involves the Arizona Department of Child Services. The meeting comes after the deaths of Emily Pike, Zariah Dodd, and Emily Baptiste this year. Each of the three victims were reportedly known to DCS.



Following the deaths of Emily Pike, Zariah Dodd, and Rebekah Baptiste, lawmakers want to accelerate an investigation into Arizona's Department of Child Safety (DCS).

The Backstories:

The three cases mentioned all happened in 2025.

Emily Pike

Pike, who was 14, was in the custody of the San Carlos Apache Tribe before they placed her in a DCS-licensed group home in Mesa. She ran away in late January, and her remains were discovered dismembered weeks later near Globe.

Zariah Dodd

Dodd, 16, was nearly six months pregnant when she was found shot and killed at Marivue Park, which is located in the area of 55th Avenue and Osborn in Phoenix's Maryvale area, on July 5. She left her group home in Surprise to be with the two suspects charged with her murder. One of the suspects, 36-year-old Jurrell Davis, is the father of Dodd's unborn baby.

Rebekah Baptiste

Baptiste, 10, was found dead in late July by authorities. Prosecutors said she suffered ‘long-term, horrendous abuse.' Her father, Richard Baptiste, along with the father's girlfriend, are charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of child abuse.

We have also learned that Baptiste had been in foster care over the years, but her father had regained custody from DCS.

"The child has to be safe and thriving, and we've always looked at what's in the best interest of the child, but it hasn't been defined," said State Sen. Carine Werner (R). "In [Baptiste's] case, where was she safe and driving? Was that in her foster home or was that with her dad?"

What's next:

During a one-on-one interview with State Sen. Werner, the lawmaker said she is preparing for a Sept. 3 ‘closed door’ stakeholder meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee of DCS. Leaders from DCS, tribal nations, law enforcement, legislative members and child welfare experts will review state protocols together.

At some point after the Sept. 3 meeting, a public meeting on DCS oversight will be scheduled.

What She's Saying:

State Sen. Werner said changes within the system must happen soon.

"When it comes to the tragedies that we’ve mentioned: could any of these have been prevented?" we asked State Sen. Werner.

"I believe absolutely that they could have been prevented if there were proper protocols in place in the group home and DCS," State Sen. Werner replied. "With [Baptiste], she was in a foster home, so it’s a little bit different than the group homes, but we need proper processes in place so that we can protect these children, and I do believe that these could have been avoided."

The other side:

On Aug. 13, State Sen. Werner is meeting with newly-appointed DCS Director of Kathryn Ptak.

We have also requested to interview Ptak, but have not heard back on a decision.