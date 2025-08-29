AZ church damaged over 'evil figures'; AZ Nat'l Guard facility incident 'not a threat' | Nightly Roundup

article

Officials release new details on incident at Arizona National Guard facility; man claims he saw ‘evil figures’ at Phoenix church that he allegedly damaged; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 29, 2025.

1. New details on Papago Park Military Reservation incident

What we know:

Authorities say an incident that happened at the Papago Park Military Reservation on Thursday did not involve threats.

What they're saying:

"At this time there is no criminal intent related to this incident and again no threat to anyone was made related to this incident," Phoenix Police said.

Read More

2. Arrest made in deadly Phoenix shooting

What we know:

A woman accused of shooting and killing her husband earlier this year in Phoenix has been arrested.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Erica Brown, has been booked into jail and accused of first-degree murder. Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown at this point.

Read More

3. Arrest made after Arizona church was damaged by SUV

What we know:

A man is behind bars and accused of damaging a Phoenix area church earlier this week.

What they're saying:

Investigators identified the suspect as James Paul Stanley. They say Stanley claimed he saw evil figures in the blood-red stained-glass windows.

Read More

4. Man accused of selling fentanyl that led to overdose death

What we know:

A suspect accused of selling fentanyl to a man that led to his deadly overdose has been arrested.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Freddie Avila is accused of multiple drug-related offenses. He was identified as a suspect after discovering text messages about a planned drug deal at Tempe Marketplace the night before 47-year-old Chris Joseph's death.

Read More

5. Misunderstanding sparked New York mall lockdown

What we know:

A man carrying an unusual umbrella triggered a lockdown at a New York mall on Thursday.

What they're saying:

"The umbrella that was found had a samurai style handle, and was carried with a strap to be slung over one’s shoulder. It should be noted that this umbrella resembled a long gun, specifically the samurai handle, which looked like the barrel of a rifle," police said.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast