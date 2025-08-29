Suspect accused of selling fentanyl that led to man's overdose death

The Brief Chris Joseph, 47, was found unresponsive at a car wash near the Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway in March. Police say Joseph died from a fentanyl overdose. Freddie Avila, the man who allegedly sold Joseph the drugs, has been arrested.



A suspect accused of selling fentanyl to a man that led to his deadly overdose has been arrested.

The backstory:

According to Tempe Police, officers on March 15 found 47-year-old Chris Joseph unresponsive inside a parked car at a car wash located near the Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway.

"The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later confirmed that Joseph died from acute fentanyl poisoning," police said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Freddie Avila was identified as a suspect after discovering text messages about a planned drug deal at Tempe Marketplace the night before Joseph's death.

On Aug. 27, Avila was detained during a traffic stop. Police say he admitted to giving Joseph drugs and "said he saw Joseph reacting badly to the drugs before leaving the scene."

"Avila said he believed the victim was having a 'bad trip,'" police said.

Avila was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of multiple drug charges.

Map of where Joseph was found unresponsive