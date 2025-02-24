AZ education officials calling chronic student absenteeism a 'catastrophe'

The Brief Figures show 29% of Arizona children in grades one through eight missed 18 days or more of school during the 2022-2023 school year. Chronic absenteeism numbers began so soar during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic. Education officials say chronic absenteeism could damage a student's future academic prospects.



Nearly one in three Arizona students miss 18 days or more of school, according to recent figures, and experts are sounding the alarm, emphasizing both the short-term and long-term effects it can have on students' educational outcomes.

By the numbers:

According to findings by researchers from an education group called Helios, 29% of Arizona children in grades one through eight missed 18 days or more of school during the 2022-2023 school year.

These numbers began soaring during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic, and while the latest numbers represent a drop of about five percentage points from a peak of 34% in 2021, it's still more than double what it was pre-pandemic.

Dig deeper:

While this study didn’t focus on the question of why students are absent, several board members gave some suggestions.

The suggestions range from an increase of children needing to contribute to the household or watching younger siblings when money is tight, to bullying, struggles with mental health, and a lack of consistent messaging of the importance of school attendance.

Why you should care:

Helios researchers also pointed to what they described as a ‘disturbing connection’ between chronic absenteeism, which is about 18 days or approximately 10% of the school year, and poor educational outcomes.

They say economically disadvantaged children and children of color are impacted the most, and students who are chronically absent tend to do worse academically, as well as being more prone to drop out of school or be unprepared for college.

What they're saying:

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said radical efforts are needed to combat this crisis.

"We bring back the old system, which was nine absences and you flunk the course, and five tardies count as an absence," said Superintendent Horne. "Parents don’t want their kids to fail courses or to miss out on graduating on time, and if schools would adopt those kinds of polices, we would see the parents motivated and a radical drop in absenteeism."