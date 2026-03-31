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AZ marine accused of stealing weapons; Nancy Guthrie case latest | Morning News Brief

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Published  March 31, 2026 10:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From two people arrested in northern Arizona for their alleged role in a multi-state scheme to the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 31.

1. Arrests made in ‘bill washing’ scheme

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2 arrested in connection with multi-state 'bill washing' scheme: YCSO
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2 arrested in connection with multi-state 'bill washing' scheme: YCSO

Two people have been arrested in northern Arizona, according to sheriffs in Yavapai County, for their alleged role in a multi-state "bill washing" money counterfeiting scheme.

2. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 59 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 59 latest updates

Tuesday marks Day 59 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as it's been eight weeks since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

3. AZ marine accused of stealing military weapons

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Marine accused of stealing weapons and attempting to sell them in Arizona
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Marine accused of stealing weapons and attempting to sell them in Arizona

An Arizona man who served in the military at Camp Pendleton is accused of stealing weapons and ammo from the facility and attempting to sell them while in Arizona.

4. New case of measles reported in northern Arizona

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2nd person tests positive for measles in Coconino County, officials say
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2nd person tests positive for measles in Coconino County, officials say

Coconino County officials have released a list of places where people may have been exposed to measles, after a second person is confirmed to have contracted the virus.

5. SCOTUS makes ruling on anti-conversion therapy law

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Supreme Court rules against law banning 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ+ kids
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Supreme Court rules against law banning 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ+ kids

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against a law banning "conversion therapy" for LGBTQ+ kids in Colorado, one of about two dozen states that banned the discredited practice.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/31/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/31/26

We're expecting temperatures to continue dropping, but a warmup is expected, starting this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

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