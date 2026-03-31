AZ marine accused of stealing weapons; Nancy Guthrie case latest | Morning News Brief

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From two people arrested in northern Arizona for their alleged role in a multi-state scheme to the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 31.

1. Arrests made in ‘bill washing’ scheme

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2. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case

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3. AZ marine accused of stealing military weapons

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4. New case of measles reported in northern Arizona

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5. SCOTUS makes ruling on anti-conversion therapy law

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