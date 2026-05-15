3 hurt, 1 critically injured in State Route 74 crash near Lake Pleasant

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A bad crash on State Route 74 sent three people to the hospital on May 15. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief Three people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash on May 15 along State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant. Police say one of the victims suffered critical injuries. The highway was shut down in both directions due to the crash.



A bad crash on Friday near Lake Pleasant left one person with critical injuries.

What we know:

The crash happened on May 15 along State Route 74 at milepost 23.

Peoria Police say at least three people were hospitalized following the three-car crash. One person is in critical condition.

The roadway was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of the area where the crash happened: