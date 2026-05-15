3 hurt, 1 critically injured in State Route 74 crash near Lake Pleasant
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A bad crash on State Route 74 sent three people to the hospital on May 15. (KSAZ-TV)
PEORIA, Ariz. - A bad crash on Friday near Lake Pleasant left one person with critical injuries.
What we know:
The crash happened on May 15 along State Route 74 at milepost 23.
Peoria Police say at least three people were hospitalized following the three-car crash. One person is in critical condition.
The roadway was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Map of the area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Peoria Police Department