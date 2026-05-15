Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

3 hurt, 1 critically injured in State Route 74 crash near Lake Pleasant

By
Published  May 15, 2026 12:50pm MST
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

A bad crash on State Route 74 sent three people to the hospital on May 15. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Three people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash on May 15 along State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant.
    • Police say one of the victims suffered critical injuries.
    • The highway was shut down in both directions due to the crash.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A bad crash on Friday near Lake Pleasant left one person with critical injuries.

What we know:

The crash happened on May 15 along State Route 74 at milepost 23. 

Peoria Police say at least three people were hospitalized following the three-car crash. One person is in critical condition.

The roadway was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of the area where the crash happened:

The Source: The Peoria Police Department

PeoriaNews