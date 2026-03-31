Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temps and possible wet weather expected

The Brief A trough and storm system is starting to move inland from the Pacific, dragging more mild air into our region. A round of wet weather is expected to pass through Arizona as well. Temperatures should reach 92°F in Phoenix on Tuesday.



Our weather pattern begins to shift throughout the day.

What To Expect:

A trough and storm system begins to run inland from the Pacific today. This system will move north of Arizona, and drag more mild air into our region. At the same time, a quick-moving cold front will clip by our state and help to increase our winds and cloud coverage. A round of wet weather is expected to pass through our state as the front approaches, too.

Today:

We'll begin to see increased showers and storms over parts of Northern, Western and eventually, Eastern Arizona. A few storms could pack steadier rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Into the night, the rain will start to fill out over northwestern Arizona.

The forecast high Tuesday reaches 92 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. Gusts 25-40 mph are forecast in Phoenix and 35-45 mph in Flagstaff today.

As a result of the strong gusts, a wind advisory is in place for much of Northern Arizona until 8 p.m. tonight.

Tomorrow:

By early Wednesday morning, a few showers may slice by the Valley and even down toward Southern Arizona. Quickly those will pass to the east and by late morning-midday tomorrow, the state will dry out.

The forecast high drops to the middle 80s in the Valley.

As the showers move by, the best chance for some rain or a thunderstorm will be along the foothills against the north/east part of the Valley. In Phoenix, the best window for showers will be between 4 and 8 a.m. The chance is limited, 10-20%, in the Valley.

It will continue to be breezy in the Valley and windy in the high Country on Wednesday and even Thursday.

Looking Further Ahead:

Temperatures in the upper 80s will last through Thursday and Friday before low 90s return Easter weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)