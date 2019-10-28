AZ Patriots leader arrested, accused of identity theft

A Valley woman known as the leader of Arizona's Patriot Movement has been arrested on identity theft charges.

Jennifer Harrison was arrested by Surprise police and according to court paperwork, she created a scene in the police precinct.

Police say Harrison was cursing, failed to follow directions and kicked a trashcan.

Harrison is accused of booking a hotel room in California using someone else's rewards points. It's believed she needed the hotel to attend a music festival.

Harrison has been a polarizing figure in Arizona, as her group favors hardline immigration enforcement and earlier this year, she spoke in support of children being separated from their families at the border.