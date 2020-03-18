AZ Secretary of State: Authorize all-mail elections in August and November

article

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addressed a letter to Arizona legislators asking to enact all-mail elections in August and November in light of worries surrounding the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

"It is vital that we build more flexibility into the law - even if only on a temporary basis - to allow elections officials to adapt to the circumstances on the ground to best protect voters' health while also preserving the ability to exercise their right to vote," Hobbs wrote.

Hobbs proposed this change for the primary and general elections this year.

This comes a day after voters congregated at the polls on Tuesday for the Presidential Preference Election.

MORE: Biden wins 2020 Arizona Presidential Preference Election in coronavirus shadow

Arizona presses ahead with Presidential Preference election in shadow of coronavirus

Advertisement

Arizona election officials say Tuesday's primary will be safe