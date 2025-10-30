AZ SNAP recipients get 'Food Bucks Now'; large blood pressure medication recall l Morning News Brief

article

From the governor of Arizona launching a new program to provide temporary relief to SNAP recipients to a large recall of blood pressure medication, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 30.

1. ‘Food Bucks Now’ to help SNAP recipients

What we know:

Governor Katie Hobbs is launching a temporary state program, "Food Bucks Now," to provide a short-term lifeline for Arizona families at risk of losing food assistance due to the federal government shutdown.

Dig deeper:

With the federal government shutdown cutting off SNAP benefits for thousands of Arizona families, Gov. Hobbs said the state is taking action, including $300,000 to fund "Food Bucks Now."

2. Blood pressure medication recalled

What we know:

Teva Pharmaceuticals has recalled more than half a million bottles of prazosin hydrochloride capsules, which are used to treat high blood pressure.

Dig deeper:

The FDA says the recalled capsules may contain nitrosamine impurities – or "No-nitroso Prazosin impurity C" – which can cause serious health risks.

3. Settlement reached for child hurt in crash

What we know:

Phoenix city leaders have approved a $5.2 million settlement for the family of a young child who suffered permanent, life-altering injuries after being hit by a police patrol SUV.

The backstory:

The incident occurred near 11th Avenue and Buckeye Road in June 2023. An investigation found that two officers were in the vehicle without emergency lights or sirens activated and were driving above the posted speed limit.

The officer driving was reportedly distracted by an older girl who was waving her hands, and the girl later told detectives she was trying to warn the officer about the toddler standing in the middle of the street.

4. Deadly crash on I-10

5. AZ man gets over 100 years in prison

What we know:

Randall Medders was sentenced to 110 years in prison following his conviction on multiple sexual offense charges.

Dig deeper:

Medders, 45, was found guilty of five counts of molesting a child, five counts of sex abuse and 10 counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

A look at today's weather

