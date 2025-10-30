Arizona weather forecast: Highs remain above normal in the Valley

The Brief Highs on Oct. 30 in the Valley will drop slightly into the upper-80s, but will still be above normal. Halloween will be warm in the daytime, but cooler at night just in time for trick-or-treating. Temps will stay warmer-than-normal this weekend through next week.



A very consistent forecast ahead.

What To Expect:

The afternoon high temperature will reach 89 degrees in Phoenix on Thursday with light winds and sunshine. Although some passing clouds are possible on Friday, it will remain dry and mostly sunny. The high temperature is expected to cap at 88 in the Valley on Friday, 87 on Saturday and 89 on Sunday. Again, it will be sunny and dry all weekend.

In the High Country, temperatures will be considerably cooler. Lows in the 20s, 30s and 40s are forecast with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s around northern Arizona. Winds may pick up a touch by Friday with gusts 20+ mph. Aside from breezy conditions, the weather is nearly perfect in the Rim Country this weekend.

Trick-or-treat weather:

Halloween looks great! The temperature will slip from the middle 80s to middle 70s as the evening progresses in the Valley. In the High Country, it will turn colder as the night progresses – kids will likely need a jacket.

Big picture view:

Morning temperatures in Phoenix remain in the low 60s all weekend and into next week. Next week, highs will reach 90 on Monday and the upper 80s the rest of the week.

Enjoy this dry, fall weather!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com