AZ Supreme Court rules Phoenix business does not have to make LGBTQ wedding invitations

The Arizona Supreme Court says the free speech rights of two Christian artists who make wedding invitations were violated by Phoenix's anti-discrimination ordinance that makes it illegal for businesses to refuse service to same-sex couples for religious reasons.

The 4-3 decision on Monday reverses lower-court rulings that were favorable to the city.

With these fundamental principles in mind, today we hold that the City of Phoenix (the “City”) cannot apply its Human Relations Ordinance (the “Ordinance”) to force Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, owners of Brush & Nib Studios, LC (“Brush & Nib”), to create custom wedding invitations celebrating same-sex wedding ceremonies in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs. Duka, Koski, and Brush & Nib (“Plaintiffs”) have the right to refuse to express such messages under article 2, section 6 of the Arizona Constitution, as well as Arizona’s Free Exercise of Religion Act (“FERA”), A.R.S. § 41-1493.01. — Justice Gould in the opinion of the court

The Supreme Court says its ruling is limited to only the creation of custom wedding invitations by Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski and isn't a blanket exemption from the ordinance for all their business operations.

The artists believe a marriage should be between only a man and woman.

The court says the city can't force the two artists to make same-sex wedding invitations in violation of the religious beliefs by telling them what they can and can't say.

The city of Phoenix responded to the ruling saying it is a narrow one and only applies to Brush & Nib. “The city of Phoenix’s nondiscrimination ordinance still stands.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

