AZ woman accused of performing unlicensed medical procedures; update on Hazen Fire l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
From a Valley woman accused of performing cosmetic medical procedures without a license to crews making progress on a brush fire that's burning in the West Valley, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 5.
1. "It was so bad"
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A woman in the Phoenix area is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly performing cosmetic medical procedures while unlicensed.
2. El Mirage teen accused of murder
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A 17-year-old is facing murder and other charges, following an El Mirage shooting in late April that left another 17-year-old boy dead.
3. Man allegedly recorded people inside bathroom
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Andreas Lorenz, 45, is accused of placing a hidden camera disguised as a Wi-Fi extender inside the bathroom of a Mesa home. Police say multiple people were unknowingly recorded over a four-year span.
4. Missing AZ children found safe
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Nearly three dozen children reported missing in Arizona have been found following a three-week operation known as "Operation Desert Dawn," the U.S. Marshals Service said.
5. Latest on Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye
Crews are making progress on the Hazen Fire, which has burned nearly 1,000 acres in the Gila River bottom, south of State Route 85 and MC-85. The fire is 10% contained as of May 5, officials said.
A look at today's weather
Happy Cinco de Mayo! Today will be a very nice and cool day in the Valley, with highs in the upper-70s.
Click here for full forecast