AZ woman accused of performing unlicensed medical procedures; update on Hazen Fire l Morning News Brief

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From a Valley woman accused of performing cosmetic medical procedures without a license to crews making progress on a brush fire that's burning in the West Valley, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 5.

1. "It was so bad"

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2. El Mirage teen accused of murder

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3. Man allegedly recorded people inside bathroom

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4. Missing AZ children found safe

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5. Latest on Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye

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