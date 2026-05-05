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AZ woman accused of performing unlicensed medical procedures; update on Hazen Fire l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 5, 2026 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

From a Valley woman accused of performing cosmetic medical procedures without a license to crews making progress on a brush fire that's burning in the West Valley, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 5.

1. "It was so bad"

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Arizona woman accused of doing cosmetic medical procedures without a license
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Arizona woman accused of doing cosmetic medical procedures without a license

A woman in the Phoenix area is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly performing cosmetic medical procedures while unlicensed.

2. El Mirage teen accused of murder

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AZ teen facing murder charges over deadly El Mirage shooting
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AZ teen facing murder charges over deadly El Mirage shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder and other charges, following an El Mirage shooting in late April that left another 17-year-old boy dead.

3. Man allegedly recorded people inside bathroom

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Camera disguised as Wi-Fi extender found inside Mesa home, man arrested: PD
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Camera disguised as Wi-Fi extender found inside Mesa home, man arrested: PD

Andreas Lorenz, 45, is accused of placing a hidden camera disguised as a Wi-Fi extender inside the bathroom of a Mesa home. Police say multiple people were unknowingly recorded over a four-year span.

4. Missing AZ children found safe

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'Operation Desert Dawn': 31 missing children found in Arizona
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'Operation Desert Dawn': 31 missing children found in Arizona

Nearly three dozen children reported missing in Arizona have been found following a three-week operation known as "Operation Desert Dawn," the U.S. Marshals Service said.

5. Latest on Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye

Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye now 10% contained

Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye now 10% contained

Crews are making progress on the Hazen Fire, which has burned nearly 1,000 acres in the Gila River bottom, south of State Route 85 and MC-85. The fire is 10% contained as of May 5, officials said.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/5/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/5/26

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Today will be a very nice and cool day in the Valley, with highs in the upper-70s.

Click here for full forecast

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