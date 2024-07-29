AZ woman severely burned on hot pavement; shooting at Phoenix apartments l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - An Arizona grandmother is recovering after her feet were scorched on the hot pavement; a man is expected to survive following a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 29.
1. Grandmother burns feet on hot AZ pavement
A Wickenberg grandmother is recovering from second degree burns after her feet were on the scorching Arizona pavement for less than two minutes.
2. Man hurt in apartment shooting
1 shot at Phoenix apartment complex
3. Harris endorsed by border town mayors
Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted endorsements from mayors of border towns in swing-state Arizona Monday as she looks to blunt the impact of Republican criticism of her handling of illegal border crossings.
4. Deadly hit-and-run crash on freeway
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 ramp
5. New details on Trump assassination attempt
"Kid learning around building we are in," an officer wrote in a text message, along with an image of Crooks. "I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out."
Today's weather
The high in Phoenix on July 29 is expected to reach 109°F. Temps will warm up later this week.