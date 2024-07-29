Expand / Collapse search

AZ woman severely burned on hot pavement; shooting at Phoenix apartments l Morning News Brief

Published  July 29, 2024 9:56am MST
PHOENIX - An Arizona grandmother is recovering after her feet were scorched on the hot pavement; a man is expected to survive following a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 29.

1. Grandmother burns feet on hot AZ pavement

Arizona woman suffers second-degree burns on her feet during the brutal summer
Arizona woman suffers second-degree burns on her feet during the brutal summer

A Wickenberg grandmother is recovering from second degree burns after her feet were on the scorching Arizona pavement for less than two minutes.

2. Man hurt in apartment shooting

1 shot at Phoenix apartment complex

3. Harris endorsed by border town mayors

Kamala Harris endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona
Kamala Harris endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted endorsements from mayors of border towns in swing-state Arizona Monday as she looks to blunt the impact of Republican criticism of her handling of illegal border crossings.

4. Deadly hit-and-run crash on freeway

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 ramp

5. New details on Trump assassination attempt

Trump assassination attempt: Texts reveal officers were aware of Thomas Crooks 90 minutes before shooting
Trump assassination attempt: Texts reveal officers were aware of Thomas Crooks 90 minutes before shooting

"Kid learning around building we are in," an officer wrote in a text message, along with an image of Crooks. "I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out."

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Dry and warm conditions in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Dry and warm conditions in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on July 29 is expected to reach 109°F. Temps will warm up later this week.