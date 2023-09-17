Baby killed, man hospitalized after crashing into Maricopa County power pole

A baby was killed and a man is in the hospital after crashing into a power pole on Sunday, the Goodyear Fire Department said.

The crash happened near Van Buren Street and Perryville Road on Sept. 17.

First responders say a 28-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the baby was declared dead at the scene.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Map of where the crash happened: