'Baby Shark' cereal to hit store shelves this weekend

There’s a new cereal in town for every parent enduring the endless singing of the viral "Baby Shark" tune.

“Baby Shark,” known for its catchy tune, will soon be sold as a cereal through retail stores like Sam’s Club and Walmart.

According to a press release, Kellog’s marketing director Erin Storm said it “was created to expand on the joy families feel in a tasty way.”

The berry-flavored breakfast food is paired with marshmallows. Its box features the cartoon shark with its theme song lyrics, “doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

The YouTube video, uploaded by Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories, has more than 200 million views.

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in January at No. 32.

Kellogg’s joins Nickelodeon in marketing everyone’s favorite shark. The children’s network is working on an animated TV series for the phenomenon.

The sugary cereal hits store shelves at Sam’s Club on Aug. 17 and Walmart in September.

