Baby who was shot in Surprise barricade incident continues recovering

The baby injured in a shooting in Surprise last month continues to improve.

Police say Jaxson was shot several times on May 17 by his father during a domestic violence situation that ended in his father taking his own life and the house they were in going up in flames.

The seven-month-old has had several surgeries after being shot in his lower extremities.

His grandfather shared new photos on June 19, showing a smiling bright-eyed baby.

His grandfather says if all goes well, Jaxson could come home from the hospital by the end of July.

Jaxson has had at least four major surgeries since he was admitted to the hospital on May 17.

Investigators say 51-year-old Todd Christopher Marcheti, identified as the father of Jaxson, broke into the child’s mother’s home around 3 a.m. with a machete and would not let them leave.

Baby Jaxson

