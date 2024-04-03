Baltimore Key Bridge cleanup continues amid heavy rain, wind

Rainy conditions presented additional challenges Wednesday in the clean-up of wreckage following the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

Two temporary channels have been created to help get more vessels in the water.

At least eight vessels can move throughout, so far.

According to Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath with the U.S. Coast Guard, preparing for a deep draft channel remains a major priority. The team with Unified Command is staged to remove the undamaged cargo off the Dali ship which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge overnight on March 26, killing six construction workers.

The removal of the undamaged cargo will require a break in the rainy conditions Wednesday, Gilreath said.

"In the meantime, we condition to push other assets to the area, to have barges ready so that we make a lift, get that barge sent back to offload. There’s another ready barge ready to lift in the future," he said. "We continue to make progress there as well."

FOX 5 and other media outlets were given a close look at the wreckage site through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which allowed media crews onboard one of their vessels.

The vessel was a few hundred feet away from the wreckage site, which showed the massive work ahead for crews. The murky waters have made it difficult for divers, as they are only able to see a foot or two before them.

The tour of the wreckage site also showed mangled debris, which will be removed.

Over the past weekend, 200 tons of debris was cut and removed from the site. At least four heavy-lift cranes are being used in the process.