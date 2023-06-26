Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse returns to Airbnb for a limited time

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse returns to Airbnb for a limited time

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated June 27, 2023 8:01AM
Entertainment
FOX 11

Barbie's Malibu Dream House a reality

The AirBnb listing is back by popular demand for a very limited time.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Back by popular demand, the listing for Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse has returned to Airbnb for a very limited time.

On Monday afternoon, SkyFOX stumbled upon the giant Barbie-themed mansion.

The pink dream house was previously listed on AirBNB back in July 2019.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

The listing is available for up to two guests for individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22, 2023.

Barbie dream house spotted in Malibu

SkyFOX stumbled upon a giant pink mansion in Malibu ahead of the highly-anticipated 'Barbie' film, which premiers July 21.

The dream house features shades of pink on the walls, on the roof, on the chimney, and even down to the pool's water slide. If you look carefully into the mansion's backyard, the pool reads "Ken," which is actor Ryan Gosling's character in the movie.

Since Ken had a difficult time ironing out the details, all stays are free of charge. 

Those interested in booking a stay in Ken’s room can submit their request beginning July 17 at 10 a.m.  

Click here for more information

The movie, co-starring Gosling and actress Margot Robbie, premiers July 21.