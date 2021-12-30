Bay Area travel blogger recovers from severe brain trauma, shares survival story

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
10
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Bay Area travel blogger recovers from severe brain trauma, shares survival story

By Rob Roth
Published 
Updated December 31, 2021 6:43AM
Health
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area travel blogger recovers from severe brain trauma, shares survival story

Kaitlyn McCaffrey has traveled to most of the world gaining popularity for her travel blogs. But following an accident in Bali, where she suffered severe brain trauma, the short trip from the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to her home in Santa Clara Thursday was perhaps her biggest.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Kaitlyn McCaffrey has traveled to most of the world gaining popularity for her travel blogs. But the short trip from the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to her home in Santa Clara Thursday was perhaps her biggest.

McCaffrey's voice is still weak, but she says she is getting stronger. "I'm really grateful I can walk," she said.

McCaffrey spent months of difficult rehab at the hospital. It all stems from last July 31, the day that changed her life.

While traveling in Bali she somehow fell off her motor scooter and struck her head.
Two men found her on the road. Doctors say she had severe brain trauma.

Word reached her family in the South Bay.

"The doctor said she had a one percent chance to live. We thought that was it," McCaffrey's sister Jennifer.  

The family couldn't go to Bali because of COVID restrictions and insurance wouldn't cover the cost of a medical airplane to the Bay Area.

The family raised more than $300,000 through Gofundme.

The support of all the people has been very helpful," she said.

Through her medical care and rehab, McCaffrey has gone from a near vegetative state to being able to function.

"I learned how to walk. Drink water. It needs to get better but we are getting there. I have motivation," McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey still faces more therapy and rehab as an outpatient. It is unclear if she can ever be the same as she was.

"We are overjoyed as you can imagine. There are going to be a lot of changes and a long road ahead. We are just happy to have her home," said Jennifer.

McCaffrey says he has no recollection of how she crashed her scooter in Bali. There appears to be no surveillance video of it. How the accident happened remains a mystery.
 