Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:06 PM MDT until SUN 9:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
27
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:05 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Mohave County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:08 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:12 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:18 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:41 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:46 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:46 PM MST until SUN 9:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:15 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:57 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:55 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:14 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:06 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:52 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 6:53 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 6:35 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:14 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Pinal County

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

Watch as a young bear is taken from a Tucson neighborhood where she's been seen over two dozen times and is released in a remote area where she's safe and in her natural habitat.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released. 

Her ear was tagged for future identification in case she wanders to where humans are again.

