Bobcat family moves into Phoenix park's storm drain

Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:47 PM MDT until WED 12:45 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:47 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:24 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:55 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:30 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:47 PM MST until TUE 11:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:45 PM MDT until TUE 8:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:27 PM MST until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Bobcat family moves into Phoenix park's storm drain

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A family of five has moved into a north Phoenix neighborhood, but residents there are being told to stay away from them.

Why?

They're a family of bobcats who chose a neighborhood park to call their home, and signs at Roy Rogers Park warn residents of the mother bobcat and her litter of kittens.

They're living in a storm drain. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) was called, with the agency saying the cat family can stay there, for now.

"I was on the sidewalk here … trees and grass down there, that’s where they were playing," said Tim Chalmers, a resident in the neighborhood. "They were playing in the trees, rolling around, being cats."

For several days, neighbors spotted the mother bobcat and her four babies, not in the nearby mountains, but literally next door.

"This is a beautiful area. You got lots of rabbits and cover around, and if a small dog or cat happens to be in an area where they can catch it, they won’t hesitate," says Amy Burnett with AZGFD.

Luckily, bobcats don’t usually hunt humans.

Officials say urban bobcats are very common, and many north Phoenix residents have captured photos of them near their homes over the last few weeks.

"Your kids aren’t in any danger. Keep your pets on a leash and they won’t be in any danger," Burnett said.

People are being told not to approach the bobcats, and to stay away from the kittens because mama bobcats can get pretty defensive.

AZGFD says the cat family will not be relocated, and they will eventually leave the park on their own.

"There are estimates there’s one bobcat every two square miles. So, bobcats are all over the place. What you can do as a neighbor is scare them away when you see them in your yard and that’s what we encourage," Burnett said.

You can easily scare bobcats away from your yard by spraying them with water using a high-powered hose, or even a water gun. So far there have been no reports of the bobcats attacking any humans or pets at the park or neighborhood.