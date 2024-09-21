Beloved Suns broadcaster Al McCoy dies; Queen Creek house fire leaves one person dead | Nightly Roundup

Suns legend Al McCoy passes away | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From the Phoenix Suns announcing the death of beloved play-by-play man Al McCoy to an investigation into a house fire in Queen Creek that left one person dead, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 21, 2024.
1. Suns broadcaster Al McCoy passes away
Al McCoy, the legendary voice of the Phoenix Suns, has passed away at the age of 91. McCoy was the longest tenured team broadcaster in the history of the NBA, serving as the "Voice of the Suns" for 51 years.
2. Deputies find second swimmer in Salt River
A second person who went underwater at the Salt River and failed to resurface has been recovered from the water. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified both of the deceased individuals.
3. 29-year-old dead in hit-and-run crash
A hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Camelback Road left one person dead overnight on Saturday.
4. Police investigating after 1 found dead in house fire
One person is dead after a residential fire in Queen Creek. Detectives are on the way to investigate the incident.
5. Mother of Apalachee HS shooting suspect charged with bizarre crime
Marcee Gray, the mother of the suspected Apalachee High School shooter, is facing charges after being accused of taping her elderly mother to a chair and leaving her there for nearly 24 hours.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Saturday will be the Valley's final day of an early cooldown with temperatures rising on Sunday and hitting triple-digits on Monday.