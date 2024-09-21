Expand / Collapse search

Beloved Suns broadcaster Al McCoy dies; Queen Creek house fire leaves one person dead | Nightly Roundup

Updated  September 21, 2024 8:41pm MST
From the passing of Suns broadcaster Al McCoy to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From the Phoenix Suns announcing the death of beloved play-by-play man Al McCoy to an investigation into a house fire in Queen Creek that left one person dead, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

1. Suns broadcaster Al McCoy passes away

Phoenix Suns legend Al McCoy passes away at age 91

Al McCoy, the legendary voice of the Phoenix Suns, has passed away at the age of 91. McCoy was the longest tenured team broadcaster in the history of the NBA, serving as the "Voice of the Suns" for 51 years.

2. Deputies find second swimmer in Salt River

Sheriff's deputies find second swimmer who didn't resurface after going underwater at Salt River

A second person who went underwater at the Salt River and failed to resurface has been recovered from the water. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified both of the deceased individuals.

3. 29-year-old dead in hit-and-run crash

Hit-and-run crash leaves 29-year-old man dead at Camelback Road and 16th Street

A hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Camelback Road left one person dead overnight on Saturday.

4. Police investigating after 1 found dead in house fire

Person found dead in a Queen Creek house fire, investigation underway

One person is dead after a residential fire in Queen Creek. Detectives are on the way to investigate the incident.

5. Mother of Apalachee HS shooting suspect charged with bizarre crime

Mother of Apalachee HS shooting suspect charged with taping her mom to chair, leaving her

Marcee Gray, the mother of the suspected Apalachee High School shooter, is facing charges after being accused of taping her elderly mother to a chair and leaving her there for nearly 24 hours.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Saturday could be last day of Phoenix cool down

Saturday will be the Valley's final day of an early cooldown with temperatures rising on Sunday and hitting triple-digits on Monday.