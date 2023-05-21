Bermuda Triangle mystery, 630 live insect larvae, heartbreaking scene: tonight's top stories

A scientist thinks the Bermuda Triangle mystery has been solved. 630 live insect larvae were found hidden in artificial flowers at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and a heartbreaking crime scene has a sheriff's office feeling somber.

Here are the top stories for the night of May 21.

1. Is the Bermuda Triangle mystery finally solved? One scientist thinks so

A map showing the approximate area of the Bermuda Triangle in the Atlantic Ocean. (FOX Weather)

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, is an area of the Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda that is best known for its stories of ships and airplanes that seemed to have disappeared without a trace.

2. 630 live insect larvae found hidden in artificial flowers at New York airport, officials say

U. S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists inspected a parcel on May 3 at the John F. Kennedy International Airport International Mail Facility and found 630 live insect larvae concealed within a shipment of artificial flowers from K Expand

Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they found the pests – 630 of them – after they inspected a parcel at the John F. Kennedy International Airport International Mail Facility on May 3.

3. Juror 17's Lori Vallow murder trial experience: "What a monster this woman is"

FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke to Tiffany, juror 17, about the experience she won't forget. And as you can imagine, just seven weeks ago, 18 jurors could not imagine what they would see and hear inside courtroom 400 in Boise, Idaho. They met and watched Lori nearly every day as the state brought massive evidence in the triple murder case.

4. Pregnant mother, toddler found dead in Idaho home: reports

KREM2 reported Idaho State Police is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation. (Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Expand

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Wallace, Idaho at approximately 8:27 pm local time for the report of a death. Officers encountered the bodies of Elizabeth Lawley and her son upon arrival, both with gunshot wounds. Police say she was several months pregnant, according to KREM2.

5. 2 men shot in Phoenix parking lot, suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Phoenix that left two people injured.

According to police, two men were in the parking lot of a business near 37th and Grand Avenues at about 3:45 a.m. when they were shot.

