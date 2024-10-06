Bicyclists struck in Tempe by driver; tow truck stops wrong-way driver | Nightly Roundup

A hurricane brews; wrong-way driver stopped | Nightly Roundup
From bicyclists who were hit and injured by an SUV driver in Tempe early Sunday morning, to a tow truck driver who stopped a wrong-way driver on I-17, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Tempe bicyclists injured after SUV driver hits them
Several bicyclists were injured after a driver in an SUV reportedly hit them in Tempe early in the morning on Sunday.
2. Tow truck dashcam captures truck driver stopping a wrong-way car
A dashboard camera captured the moment a tow truck driver was able to stop a wrong-way car that was barreling right towards it.
3. Milton latest: Hurricane expected to intensify to Category 4 before Florida landfall
Hurricane Milton is rapidly intensifying as it barrels toward Florida, where potentially life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and torrential rain are expected.
4. Jewish community in Arizona comes together to mark a year since Hamas attacks on Israel
Sunday marks the eve of one year since the brutal Hamas attacks on Israel, and in the west Valley, Jewish organizations are coming together for a time of remembrance and to display unity.
5. New Supreme Court session starts Monday: Here's what's on the docket
Here’s a look at the bigger cases going before the Supreme Court this term: