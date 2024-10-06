Bicyclists struck in Tempe by driver; tow truck stops wrong-way driver | Nightly Roundup

From bicyclists who were hit and injured by an SUV driver in Tempe early Sunday morning, to a tow truck driver who stopped a wrong-way driver on I-17, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Tempe bicyclists injured after SUV driver hits them

2. Tow truck dashcam captures truck driver stopping a wrong-way car

3. Milton latest: Hurricane expected to intensify to Category 4 before Florida landfall

4. Jewish community in Arizona comes together to mark a year since Hamas attacks on Israel

5. New Supreme Court session starts Monday: Here's what's on the docket