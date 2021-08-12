Biden to call on Congress to lower prescription drug prices

President Joe Biden on Thursday will call on Congress to act on legislation gearing toward lowering prescription drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices it pays for drugs and imposing a penalty on drug companies that raise their prices faster than inflation.

Biden is scheduled to give remarks at 11:15 a.m. ET to "lay out his vision for reducing the high cost of prescription drugs" as part of his Build Back Better agenda, the White House said.

In a fact sheet, the White House said Medicare should be able to "negotiate the price for a subset of expensive drugs that don’t face any competition in the market." Medicare negotiators would be given a framework for what constitutes a fair price for each drug — and there should be "powerful incentives" to make sure drug companies agree to it, the administration said.

Biden will also call for drug companies to pay penalties if they raise their prices faster than inflation and to establish a cap on the amount that seniors have to pay out-of-pocket each year for prescription drugs, according to the White House.

"Seniors who take expensive drugs can face unlimited exposure to high drug prices. We have to fix this," a White House fact sheet said in part.

Pharmaceutical companies have earned praise for quickly developing COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic, which upended the economy and has killed more than 618,000 Americans. However, the pandemic has also drawn renewed attention to the high cost of drug prices.

An analysis released in January by the nonprofit 46brooklyn Research showed several major pharmaceutical companies had raised their prices on over 500 drugs, by a median of 4.6%.

"While the pharmaceutical companies have done enormous work by developing life-saving Covid-19 vaccines alongside the United States’ best scientists, crippling drug prices are unacceptable," a White House official told Reuters ahead of Biden’s speech.

The president’s remarks are part of the administration’s push for his Build Back Better agenda — which includes COVID-19 relief, a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget resolution passed by Senate Democrats on a party-line vote this week. The budget resolution paves the way for a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending package intended to bolster family services, health and environmental programs — even without GOP support.

The spending plan would expand Medicare to include dental, vision, hearing benefits and lowering the eligibility age, among other provisions.

