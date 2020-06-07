Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains prompts evacuation of Tucson foothills

article

Sheriff’s deputies were going door to door Thursday in foothill neighborhoods overlooking Tucson, Arizona, calling on residents of nearly 300 homes to evacuate as firefighters burned away excess brush in the path of a wildfire.

The tactic is intended to deprive the fire of fuel and slow it so firefighters can keep the flames from reaching homes south of Coronado National Forest.

The fire, sparked Friday night by lightning, had blackened around 7 square miles (19 square kilometres) and was only 10% contained.

On Thursday night, fire officials say the Bighorn Fire has burned 6,200 acres of land. They say the fire is expected to be active and highly visible due to low nighttime relative humidity.

Pima County officials have ordered evacuations for some homes in the northern part of Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue.

The evacuation order is in place so that fire officials can conduct a wildfire back burn to protect homes.

“As the fire gets closer to the homes, we have hotshots getting behind the communities to create firebreaks, using hand tools, chainsaws to remove any fuel for the fire,” said Adam Jarrold, public information officer for agencies battling the blaze.

He said the fire had burned to within a mile of structures, but no buildings had yet been damaged. He did not have an estimate of how many homes were threatened.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department were warning of significant danger and urged residents not to delay in leaving the area. They said residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family or friends.

Several downtown hotels were offering discounted rates to people who were evacuating, and the Pima Animal Care Center was making space available in its kennels to board pets from families who need to leave their homes.

“Our firefighters are working real hard and we have local fire trucks lined up to help,” Jarrold said. “Firefighters from all over the region and all over the country are coming to help with this now.”

As of Wednesday night, there were nearly 400 firefighters battling the flames and the number was growing, Jarrold said.

Meanwhile, officials with FEMA announced Thursday that the agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state in combating the fire.

FEMA officials say Arizona state officials submitted a Fire Management Assistance Grant request for the Bighorn Fire on Thursday, and FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Officials say the Bighorn Fire was caused by lightning that struck the Coronado National Forest on June 5.

Fire officials in recent days have expressed frustration with private drones being operated by people in the area, forcing firefighting aircraft to land.

“When people fly drones, we can’t fly,” Todd Abel, operations chief for the team fighting the blaze, said. “We can’t help our firefighters on the ground.”

Officials say two unlawful drone flyovers have occurred since the fire started.

Firefighters were able to prevent further spread towards the forest boundary, but it continues to move northeast through Table Mountain.

A temporary flight restriction is set over the area, and the following trails have been affected by the fire:

Romero Canyon

Pusch Peak

Pima Canyon

Finger Rock

Ventana Canyon

Crews on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames.

The Santa Catalina Mountains, or the Catalinas, is just north of Tucson and is the most widely-known mountain range in the area.

Most of the western United States currently is experiencing extreme dryness or drought, creating challenging conditions for wildfire season, Bryan Henry, meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center, said in a recent fire season outlook.

The dry, hot weather and the steep, rocky topography have been the main challenges in fighting the fire near Tucson, Jarrold said. Temperatures have pushed past 100 degrees (38 Celsius) and the humidity was in single digits.

“We cannot put the firefighters down into the main part of the fire because we cannot do it safely,” Jarrold said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.