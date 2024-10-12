Motorcycle clubs come together to honor Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge during fundraiser

article

Motorcycle clubs across the Valley are raising money for the family of fallen officer Zane Coolidge.

One such fundraiser took place in Glendale on Oct. 12.

Bikers from different motorcycle clubs came together as a united front for the family of fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge.

"I guess the first thing you think about is the family," said Barrett Jones.

Motorcycles filled the entire parking lot for the event, honoring Coolidge.

"It doesn’t matter what background you’re from, what group you’re with, what you ride, we’re all here to show that brotherhood," said Aaron Souza, the bike night organizer.

Officer Coolidge leaves behind a wife and six-month-old daughter.

"It’s the only job, you leave in the morning and nobody knows if you’re coming back or not. People don’t understand that," said Barrett Jones.

The loss is felt across the entire Valley.

"That’s a brother in arms for me and I mean to lose somebody you know, even though we're not from the same department, I mean that hits everybody that wears a badge," said Souza.

Every dollar from every raffle ticket sold at the event is going to the Coolidge family.

The hope is it leaves more than a financial impact.

"As far as emotionally, it makes it a little better knowing that people care. That should help, but it’ll never make up for their loss," said Jones.

The loss of Officer Coolidge has left a large impact and it was shared by many on an emotional night in Glendale.