Bill Belichick leaving New England Patriots after 24 seasons, reports say

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 7:26AM
NFL
FOX TV Stations
GettyImages-1915293834.jpg article

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON - Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are parting ways after 24 seasons together, according to multiple reports. 

Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft spent the week discussing how each side wanted to proceed – and ultimately decided to part ways, according to the Associated Press and ESPN, both citing sources.

Belichick and Kraft planned to address the media in a briefing at 12 p.m. local time on Thursday

Belichick, 71, became just the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular season wins earlier this season, joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas. With 333 wins including the playoffs, Belichick trails only Shula (347 wins) for the record for victories by a coach.

But the Patriots ended this season 4-13, Belichick’s worst record in 29 seasons as an NFL head coach. It supplanted the 5-11 mark he managed in his last year in Cleveland in 1995 and again in his first year in New England in 2000. Including the playoffs, he ends his Patriots tenure with a 333-178 overall record.

Belichick teamed with quarterback Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships in 19 years. During a less successful — but also tumultuous — stint with the original Cleveland Browns, Belichick earned 37 of his career victories.

Tom Brady: A look at his NFL career

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

It was not immediately clear who Kraft would pick to replace Belichick. 

The news comes after a similar shakeup in college football. Nick Saban announced his retirement as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide after his 17th year and winning seven national championships. Saban worked for Belichick's father, Steve, in the 1980s as a coach at Navy. 

Bill Belichick went on to hire Saban as his defensive coordinator when he became Cleveland's head coach in 1991.

RELATED: Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.