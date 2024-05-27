Bill Walton, two-time NBA champion, dead at 71
Bill Walton, an NBA legend, died Monday at the age of 71, the NBA announced on behalf of his family.
Walton starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Basketball Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting.
A statement said the two-time NBA champion died after a prolonged battle with cancer.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Walton "one of a kind" and said he redefined the center position over the course of his career.
"His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams," Silver said in a statement.
He added that what he remembers most, though, about Walton was his "zest for life."
"He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth."
Walton had been calling Pac-12 games for ESPN since 2012.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.